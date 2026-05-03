Screening of 80 students conducted; no MDR-TB cases detected, officials urge public to avoid rumours

Rampur (Shimla district): Amid growing concern over alleged tuberculosis (TB) cases at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Institute of Health Services in Khaneri, the Himachal Pradesh Health Department has issued a clarification, stating that only two students from the nursing hostel have tested TB positive, dismissing reports claiming 19 infections as misleading.

The department said that misinformation circulating on certain media platforms and social media has exaggerated the situation, causing unnecessary panic. Officials confirmed that both TB cases were identified months apart and were promptly treated as per protocol.

According to the Health Department, the first student was diagnosed with TB on July 9, 2025, and treatment began the same day. As a precautionary measure, TB Preventive Treatment (TPT) was provided to 13 close contacts. The second case was reported on December 9, 2025, with immediate initiation of treatment and TPT administered to three close contacts.

In total, 16 students have been identified as close contacts of the two infected individuals. Additionally, one more student is receiving preventive treatment due to exposure to an external TB patient. Officials clarified that these students are not infected but are being given TPT in line with the Government of India guidelines to reduce the risk of developing the disease.

Importantly, the department stated that no cases of multi-drug resistant TB (MDR-TB) have been found among the students.

Health authorities also highlighted that both infected students have received financial support through Direct Benefit Transfer under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana, along with nutritional kits provided with the help of Nikshay Mitra Initiative.

To further strengthen surveillance and prevent any spread, a special active TB case-finding camp was organised at the hostel on March 6, 2026. During the camp, 80 students underwent chest X-rays using a handheld machine and were screened for TB-related symptoms. No additional active TB cases were detected during this exercise.

The department reiterated that all measures are being implemented strictly under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme and emphasised that the situation is fully under control.

Officials have appealed to the public and media outlets to avoid spreading unverified information and to rely only on official updates issued by the Health Department.