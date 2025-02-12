Shimla: Accusing the BJP of politicizing the issue of drug abuse, Congress MLA Sanjay Awasthi alleged that the previous BJP government did not take strict action against the drug mafia during its tenure. He stated that the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PITNDPS) remained pending throughout the five-year rule of former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, reflecting the BJP’s lack of concern for the youth.

Awasthi highlighted that the current Congress government, under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, notified the PITNDPS Act within four months of coming to power and initiated strict action against drug traffickers. “This law allows for the detention of repeat offenders involved in drug trafficking, ensuring societal security. So far, 81 cases have been presented under this provision,” he said.

The MLA further asserted that under CM Sukhu’s leadership, the police have intensified their crackdown on the drug mafia, dismantling networks and seizing illicit properties. “In the last three years, illegally acquired property worth Rs 16 crore has been seized, with Rs 9 crore confiscated just last year. To further strengthen efforts, a special task force is being established to specifically target crimes related to drug trafficking,” he added.

Awasthi explained that the proposed task force would be equipped with the necessary resources, authority, and autonomy to combat the growing drug menace effectively. Additionally, dedicated police stations will be set up under this task force to enhance action against drug-related crimes.

He also pointed out that during the previous BJP government, eight people died due to the consumption of poisonous liquor in Sundernagar, Mandi district. “BJP leaders should introspect instead of playing politics on the future of the youth. They should support the state government’s initiatives against the drug mafia with a positive approach. Eradicating this social evil requires cooperation from all sections of society, including the opposition,” Awasthi asserted.