In a resolute move against drug abuse, Himachal Pradesh has announced its plans to establish a dedicated special task force, revealed Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the ‘Pradhav’ (Wipe out drugs) campaign ceremony held at the Gaiety Theatre. Faced with the alarming rise of drug-related issues in the state’s border areas, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for stringent action against drug peddlers and increased awareness campaigns to rescue the youth from the clutches of addiction.

Collaborating with the Central Government, the State Government is actively pursuing measures to strengthen the Narcotics Act, enabling the confiscation of drug peddlers’ properties and ensuring uncompromising actions against them. This proactive approach aims to eradicate the drug trade and safeguard the welfare of the state’s citizens.

In a comprehensive strategy to tackle drug addiction, the State Government is also set to establish two state-of-the-art drug de-addiction-cum-rehabilitation centers in Himachal. Spanning approximately 50 bighas of land each, these centers will provide effective treatment and support for individuals battling addiction. This initiative underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to combat drug abuse and promote the overall well-being and prosperity of its people.

Chief Minister Sukhu further stressed the importance of modernizing the police department to enhance its efficiency. Emphasizing the potential of modern technologies like artificial intelligence, he highlighted their role in augmenting the capabilities of law enforcement. To support this endeavour, the state government has sanctioned the establishment of four new police stations, strategically located along the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane Highway and Bir in the Kangra district.

Despite the state’s financial constraints, the current government remains steadfast in its commitment to deliver citizen-centric governance. Efforts are being focused on ensuring easy access to government facilities for the people of Himachal Pradesh. Special attention is being given to the health and education sectors, while significant resources have been allocated to green initiatives in this year’s budget. Although tangible results may take time, these collective efforts aim to propel Himachal towards becoming one of the most prosperous states in the country.

Recognizing the commendable efforts of the police department in combating drugs, the Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, R.S. Bali, announced the tourism department’s commitment to providing training opportunities in the hospitality sector for individuals recovering from rehabilitation centers. This initiative seeks to equip them with essential skills for successful integration into mainstream society.

The Chief Minister’s address was met with enthusiasm and appreciation from the attendees. Acting DGP Satwant Atwal provided a detailed overview of the campaign, underscoring the significance of collective efforts. At the same time, ADGP (Law and Order) Abhishek Trivedi expressed gratitude on behalf of the department, concluding the event on a positive and hopeful note.