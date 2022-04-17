Kullu: A Punjab resident has been arrested with a 50 kg poppy husk in Banjar, district Kullu.

The accused have been identified as Vijay Kumar (36), resident of Balachaur Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Punjab.

According to reports, a police team were patrolling near Banjar during the wee hours of Sunday. At around 4:30 amAM, they saw a car (PB 10FG 1617) going to Banjar from Devari in which two persons were travelling. When the accused saw the police, they tried to flee from the spot. The police team started to chase them and during the chase, the accused crashed the vehicle into the retaining wall. One of his partner was able to escape while the other one was arrested.

When police checked their vehicle, they found the contraband. Police immediately arrested the accused and seized the contraband.

Superintendent of police (SP) Kullu Gurdev Sharma confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation. A case under section 15 and 20 of the NDPS act has been registered against the accused.

He said that police is searching for his partner Gurpreet (30) and he will be arrested soon.