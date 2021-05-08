Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has recorded the highest ever daily surge of 5,424 cases on Saturday.

A steep surge of cases in Kangra district is continued as the district has recorded 1,260 positive virus cases followed by the Mandi district of 981 cases and Solan 670 Covid positive cases.

Shimla district reported 568 positive cases, the highest so far and Hamirpur district has tested 567 cases. Sirmour found 319 cases, Bilaspur 302, Una 261, Chamba 248, Kullu 126, Kinnaur 107 and Lahaul-Spiti 15 new positive Corona cases.

NHM has reported 3,007 recoveries from the virus and now the state has the highest ever 31,893 active caseloads.

The state has also recorded 37 Covid deaths and now the total number of deaths from the virus stands at 1,817 in the state.

Kangra district recorded 14 deaths, Shimla 11, Hamirpur 5, Mandi 3, while Una and Chamba reported 2 deaths each.