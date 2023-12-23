Dharamshala – In a groundbreaking move toward sustainable and eco-friendly transportation, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh held a pivotal meeting with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in Dharamshala. The focus of the discussion centered on the manufacturing of state-of-the-art electric buses tailored to navigate the challenging hilly terrain of the region.

Expressing his vision for an environmentally conscious and efficient public transport system, Chief Minister Sukhu urged the OEMs to design e-buses equipped with optimal loading capacity and spacious interiors suitable for Himachal’s unique topography. Emphasis was placed on maintaining high-quality standards throughout the manufacturing process.

The impending issuance of tenders for the procurement of e-buses signals the state’s commitment to a rapid transition. A strict timeline for delivery has been set to streamline the integration of 1500 electric buses into the Himachal Road Transport Corporation fleet, gradually phasing out diesel buses.

Speaking on the transformative impact of the initiative, Chief Minister Sukhu reiterated the government’s dedication to providing comfortable transport services while adhering to carbon-free and environmentally friendly standards. The phased introduction of type 1, 2, and 3 e-buses aligns with the broader objective of making Himachal Pradesh a clean and green state.

The ambitious plan resonates with the government’s overarching goal of achieving Green Energy State status by March 31, 2026. Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted the establishment of strategic green corridors, encompassing routes such as Parwanoo-Nalagarh-Una-Hamirpur-Sansarpur, Paonta-Nahan-Solan-Shimla, Parwanoo-Solan-Shimla-Rampur-Losar, Mandi-Jogindernagar-Palampur-Dharamshala-Kangra-Pathankot, and Kiratpur-Bilaspur-Mandi-Manali-Keylong-ZingZing Bar.