In the lap of the Himalayas, Manali is a popular hill station among backpackers, adventure seekers, and honeymooners. And, why not? Every nook of the town is filled with splendid natural beauty. The summers in this place are pleasant and you can experience beautiful snowfall in winters which makes this place a hub of numerous snow activities. If you are looking for a stunning vacation in the coming year, here is a list of 7 best places to visit in Manali in 2021.

Hadimba Temple

Hadimba Temple is one of the famous places to visit in Manali. This beautiful temple is dedicated to Hadimba Devi, the wife of Bhima (Pandava). Surrounded by pine trees, this temple is also known as the Dhungri Temple. The pagoda-shaped temple is famous for its unique architecture and deep religious values. From its wooden doorways to three conical timber roofs, the architecture of this temple tells unique stories of the place. The temple can be visited throughout the year.

Solang Valley

The hub of adventure sports, Solang Valley is another beautiful place to visit in Manali. Located at a distance of 14 kilometers from the main town, the valley is famous for its open meadows and stunning snow-capped mountain views. Besides its picturesque landscapes, Solang Valley is popular for adventure sports such as paragliding, snowboarding, skiing, sledging, snow scooter rides, zorbing, etc.

Rohtang Pass

If you are visiting Manali, Rohtang Pass is surely a place you cannot afford to miss. At an altitude of 3978 m, this mountain pass connects Manali and Lahaul Valley. You can indulge in the adventurous expedition, trekking, snow activities, and enjoy the stunning views of high mountains here. This place is a delightful place to explore with family and friends during summers and autumn.

Jogini Fall

The Jogini Falls is located in the proximity of the main city center. Melodious sounds of flowing water, serenity, and stunning views of open valley, Jogini fall offers it all to its visitors. There are no shops or eateries available at the spot. So, if you are trekking to this place, don’t forget to carry your food.

Photo: go2india

Atal Tunnel

Opened on 3rd Oct, 2020, Atal Tunnel has become the new tourist attraction in Manali. Located at an altitude of 3060 m, the Atal Tunnel is 25 km from Manali. This tunnel connects Manali with Lahaul the whole year. Tourists from both Himachal and other states are traversing the tunnel every single day which is a boon for tourism in Lahaul valley.

Vashist Temple

Vashist Temple is famous for natural hot water springs and just 3 km from Manali. The temple is dedicated to Sage Vashist and is more than 4000-year old. The spring water is said to have medicinal values and can cure skin diseases. While visiting this place, you can take a dip in the water to relax your body and mind.

Old Manali

If you want to see the authentic Manali, Old Manali is the place to be. The place is just a km away from the main city centre of Manali and is divided from the main town by the Manalsu River. Away from the hustle and bustle, this place is quieter as compared to other places in Manali. The entire area is surrounded with beautiful apple orchards, glorious mountains and the essence of old Himachal. You can enjoy sightseeing here and travel back in time as you interact with locals and explore the village dotted with old mud houses.