Manali – A cloud burst in Anjani Mahadev near Solangnala in Manali struck at midnight, leading to significant destruction in Palchan. The Manali-Leh road has been blocked due to debris accumulation on the Palchan bridge, disrupting traffic on this vital highway.

Local administration has confirmed that no lives were lost. However, the sudden flood caused by the cloud burst has led to extensive debris buildup on the Palchan bridge, severely affecting the region’s infrastructure and briefly disrupting normal life.

A house in Palchan collapsed due to the floodwaters, adding to the community’s distress. The floodwaters also damaged a power project built in the river, highlighting the extent of the damage. SDM Manali, Raman Kumar Sharma, promptly reached the site with a team to assess the situation and coordinate the cleanup and restoration efforts.

“The flood has caused heavy damage,” said Sharma. “We are working diligently to clear the debris and restore connectivity on the Manali-Leh highway.”

Residents living near the riverbank have been alerted and advised to stay alert as further heavy rain is expected in many parts of the region. The weather department has issued an alert for heavy rainfall, advising people to take necessary precautions.