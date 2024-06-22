Manali — In a significant bust, the Manali police have arrested a youth from Punjab for possession of heroin. The accused, identified as 24-year-old Amrit Pal Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, Punjab, was apprehended in a rented room on Gompa Road following a police raid based on secret information.

DSP Manali KD Sharma confirmed the arrest and stated that 62.88 grams of Chitta were recovered from Singh’s possession. According to the police, Singh had been selling Chitta in grocery shops around Manali.

On Saturday evening, the police received a tip-off about Singh’s activities. Acting swiftly, the police raided his rented accommodation and seized the heroin.

“This recovery marks the largest heroin seizure in the Manali subdivision to date,” said DSP Sharma. “We are committed to eradicating the drug menace from the region and ensuring that individuals involved in such activities are brought to justice. Those involved in the drug trade will not be spared under any circumstances.”

A case has been registered against Amrit Pal Singh under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Manali police station. Further investigation into the case is ongoing.