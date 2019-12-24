Celebrate New Year with HPTDC

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) is making special arrangement for visitors on the occasion of New Year Eve.

The New Year celebrations will be organized at Hotel Holiday Home-Shimla, Hotel Peterhof-Shimla, Hotel Pinewood-Barog, Palace Hotel-Chail, Manali Complex, Dharamshala Comlex, Dalhousie Complex and Palampur Complex of the Corporation.

HPTDC is offering special packages to the guests to enjoy these events. The celebrations would include wide variety of fun activities like DJ music, couple dance, paper dance, statue dance, candle dance, children dance, etc. The best performers would also be given attractive prizes. Apart from this, a wide variety of food stuff would also be available for guests during the celebrations.

Managing Director HPTDC Kumad Singh informed that special instructions have been issued to hotel units to make appropriate arrangements for keeping the guests warm from cold weather. The guests staying in HPTDC units will be served with variety of Himachali, Indian, Continental and Chinese cuisines besides amuse and dance, she added.