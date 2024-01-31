Embarking on a picturesque journey from Delhi to Manali, Arya and I, both MBA students specializing in Tourism and Travel Management, witnessed a breathtaking sunrise from our window seat on the bus. Our adventure was part of the thrilling Adventure/Skiing Programme organized by ABVIMAS, Manali. The pinnacle of this experience was celebrating our nation’s “National Tourism Day” at Solang Valley, where we indulged in skiing on pristine white snow, paragliding, and exhilarating snow bike rides.

Intriguingly, since 1948, India has been observing “National Tourism Day” on 25th January, a day before Republic Day. This celebration aims to foster awareness about responsible and mindful travel, recognizing the pivotal role tourism plays in our country. This year’s theme, “Sustainable Journey, Endless Memories,” echoes the importance of sustainable tourism practices. In 2023, the theme focused on ‘Tourism and Green Investments,’ emphasizing the need for environmentally conscious choices in the tourism industry.

Travelling, whether consciously or subconsciously, leaves an impact on the ecosystem through carbon footprints. To counteract this, the Government of India has implemented various projects to promote critical thinking during travel, preserve the environment, and provide direct income to local communities. As part of this year’s celebration, the Government, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, has planned diverse events across different states. In Madhya Pradesh, a cultural celebration is scheduled at “Ser Sapata, Bhopal,” while “Bharat Parv 2024” will honour the 75th Republic Day Celebration at Red Fort, Delhi, from 23rd to 31st January 2024.

To contribute to the goal of sustainable tourism, travellers have a crucial role to play. Several practices can help minimize the harmful effects on nature and local communities. When travelling, consider eco-friendly modes of transportation, such as trains, buses, or bikes, and avoid using private cars. Opt for local accommodations, restaurants, and souvenirs to support the community and preserve its heritage. Respect local customs and traditions, and make an effort to greet in the local language, fostering positive interactions and cultural preservation.

Carrying reusable water bottles and shopping bags, avoiding single-use plastic, and encouraging others to make sustainable choices are simple yet impactful actions. Participating in festivals, acquiring traditional crafts skills, and volunteering for community projects deepen one’s understanding of the local culture. Embracing nature through hikes, camping, or simply appreciating the environment contributes to the wonders of sustainable travel.

Our journey toward sustainability is a collective responsibility. As travellers, we can be advocates for sustainable tourism, enlightening others about its significance. Let us celebrate the joy of life through mindful and responsible travel, contributing to our nation’s growth in every aspect. Happy National Tourism Day 2024!