18 IITs, 26 NITs and 190 Engineering’s Colleges opt for Schemes

NHAI to engage 20 Under Graduate and 20 Post Graduate students per Institutes

New Delhi: In an initiative expected to result in a win-win outcome, Technical Institutes across the country including IITs, NITs and other AICTE approved Engineering Colleges, are associating with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to adopt nearby stretches of the National Highway on voluntary basis.

The adopted stretches will be used as a field of study for the faculty, researchers and familiarize students of the Institute with the latest trends in industry.

Under this initiative, the partner institutes will study improvement prospects in safety, maintenance, riding comfort, removal of congestion points and usages of new technologies etc. on the adopted stretches and give suitable suggestions to NHAI for consideration.

Highway Authority will offer internship to 20 UG and 20 PG students of the Institutes per year. Duration of internship shall be 2 months per student in a year. Internship will be @ Rs 8000/- for undergraduate students and @ Rs. 15000/- per month for Postgraduate students.

NHAI will support the creation of Lab infrastructure in the Institute and may sponsor relevant research project that helps in using alternative resource material and improving quality of roads.

The Institutes will also associate with the NHAI during conceptualization, design and project preparation of new projects and suggest the relevant parameters and innovations based on experience specific to the site climate, topography and resource potential for better socio-economic outcome.

NHAI has received an overwhelming response for the initiative and so far, 18 IITs, 26 NITs and 190 other reputed Engineering colleges have opted for the scheme. Appropriate MOUs are being signed between the Technical Institutes and NHAI for the adopted stretches and so far about 200 Institutes have already signed the MOU for implementation of the scheme. It is expected that more than 300 Institutes offering Civil Engineering UG and PG courses will adopt NH stretches all over the country.