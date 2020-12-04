Shimla: Senior BJP leader and state Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur has blamed the leaders of Congress Party for playing petty politics on Covid-19.

Gobind Singh Thakur, in a press communique, blamed leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri for making absurd comments on the steps taken by the government to contain the spread of virus. He said

“Agnihotri has no concern for the safety of people and congress leaders are busy competing with each other and continuously trying to attain media mileage.”

Claiming of handling COVID pandemic aptly, Education Minister said that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has taken effective steps to contain in the spread of the virus. He has been regularly monitoring the Covid-19 situation in the State till grass root level, Minister further added.