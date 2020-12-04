Palampur: Palampur Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor Prof. H.K Chaudhary has called for attracting youngsters to agriculture.

CSK Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor, while chairing an online ‘Interaction workshop on Agriculture Education Awareness, scope and opportunities in the field’ by the College of Agriculture said that it was farm education where maximum scholarships and grants were provided by the government and it was providing ample opportunities to the farm graduates.

Prof Chaudhary highlighted the key features of the new education policy which will further strengthen and sharpen the skill component in agricultural education. Prof Chaudhary said that there was need to renovate farm education to face the emerging challenges.

The Vice-Chancellor advised to start a massive awareness campaign to create awareness about farm education to attract meritorious students in farm education. He said asked for establishing stronger links among schools, colleges, universities, and other places.

The Vice-Chancellor advised to introduce farm education at school level as it can develop students’ interest.

He said that a blended model of learning by integrating digital medium of education with existing system will enhance the proficiency of students.