Shimla: The State government has rejected claims of testing people visiting the State. An official government spokesman clarified today that the State Government isn’t contemplating to start Covid-19 test of the people visiting the State.

State Govt officer said that as of now there was no such plan of the State Government as most of the Covid-19 cases reported during the last about two months have increased due to laxity adopted on the part of general public, particularly during the social gatherings such as marriages etc.

To check COVID spread, the Government has imposed restriction. Now maximum 50 people are allowed in a social gathering including in marriages.

Government has also suspended all its public functions and decided to take stern action against those not using face masks in public places.

Meanwhile, state has recorded 274 new cases till 5 PM today. Shimla has maximum 128 COVID positive cases .