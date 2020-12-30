640 youths will get training at HM Kufri and Mountaineering and Allied Sports Institute Manali

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam on Wednesday signed an agreement with Himachal Pradesh Tourism department for skill training of the youth of the state in the fields of hotel management, tourist guides, adventure sports, trekking guides and paragliding.

The agreement was signed by Managing Director, Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam Rohan Chand Thakur, and Director Tourism department Yunus.

Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam spokesperson said that this skill training will be started in compliance with the announcement made by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in the budget speech 2020-21. He said that Himachal Pradesh has immense employment opportunities in tourism, hospitality and adventure tourism and this skill training will prove to be helpful in exploiting this potential.

Under this programme, 640 youth of the state will be provided free skill training through Hotel Management Institute, Kufri and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Manali.

The duration of the training programme will be two to three weeks.

Himachal Pradesh Skill Development Corporation would provide financial assistance and technical support for these training programmes, while Tourism department will implement and coordinate the training programme.