New Delhi: The Union Government has added important courses such as coding, AI, robotics, mechatronics, IOT, 3D printing and drones in Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (KVN).

Finance Minister with President of India before presenting Union Budget 2023-24

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Union Budget 2023-24, presented today, announced to launch of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0. Under the scheme, the government aims to skill lakhs of youth within the next three years.

The scheme will emphasize on on-job training, industry partnership, and alignment of courses with the needs of industry, the finance minister announced and further highlighted that the scheme will cover new age courses for Industry 4.0 like coding, AI, robotics, mechatronics, IOT, 3D printing, drones, and soft skills.

Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to set up 30 Skill India International Centres across different States to skill the youth for international opportunities.

The Minister also announced the roll-out of the Direct Benefit Transfer under a pan-India National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme to provide stipend support to 47 lakh youth in three years.

Sitharaman informed that the digital ecosystem for skilling will be further expanded with the launch of a unified Skill India Digital platform. The platform will enable demand-based formal skilling and it will facilitate access to entrepreneurship schemes.