In a major step toward a more efficient and accessible justice system, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi led discussions on the E-Courts Project Phase-III. The virtual meeting, hosted by the Department of Justice, Government of India, saw participation from State Law Ministers, state government representatives, and high courts.

The E-Courts Project Phase-III, spanning four years starting in 2023, comes with a budget of Rs. 7,210 crores. This ambitious initiative comprises 24 key components, all geared towards modernizing the Indian judiciary by embracing digital, online, and paperless practices. Key highlights include the digitization of court records, including legacy documents, and the universalization of e-filing and e-payments through the establishment of e-Sewa Kendras in court complexes across the nation.

Minister Negi emphasized that Phase III’s primary goal is to create a unified technological platform for the judiciary. This platform aims to enable seamless and paperless interactions among courts, litigants, and other stakeholders involved in the judicial process.

The meeting, conducted by S.K.G. Rahate, Secretary of the Department of Justice, Government of India, set the stage for the project’s implementation and expressed gratitude for the collaborative effort.

Addressing concerns raised during the meeting, Advocate General Anup Kumar Rattan of Himachal Pradesh highlighted issues with internet connectivity in the state, particularly in tribal areas. The Department of Justice, Government of India, assured that these connectivity challenges would be comprehensively addressed during this phase of the project.

The E-Courts Project Phase-III promises to usher in a new era for the Indian judiciary, making justice more accessible, efficient, and paperless. With a significant investment and a clear roadmap for implementation, this initiative is set to bring about a technologically advanced and streamlined legal system for the benefit of all.