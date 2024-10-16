Shimla: In a significant move to enhance eco-friendly transportation, the Himachal Pradesh government has approved the purchase of 300 electric buses for the Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation (HRTC). These electric buses, categorized as Type-1 and Type-3, are set to operate on both local and long-distance routes, offering improved efficiency and reduced environmental impact.

According to the state government, the new buses will have advanced features suitable for extended journeys. The Type-1 buses, designed for city routes, can run for 80 to 100 kilometers after a single charge, while the more robust Type-3 buses will be able to cover 200 to 250 kilometers on a single charge. The cost of each bus is estimated at approximately Rs 1.25 crore.

After the Board of Directors of HRTC gave its nod, the state government granted final approval for the acquisition. The Vehicle Purchase Committee has now initiated the process of finalizing the specifications of these buses. HRTC Managing Director Rohan Chand Thakur stated that the first phase will include the purchase of 100 buses, with more to follow in a phased manner.

The Type-1 electric buses will be deployed in cities like Shimla and Dharamshala, where similar models are already operational. On the other hand, Type-3 electric buses will be used for long-distance routes, including interstate destinations such as Chandigarh, Delhi, and Ambala. These buses will reduce emissions and provide a cost-effective alternative to the ageing fleet.

In line with the central and state governments’ scrap policy, these new buses will replace vehicles that have been in service for over 15 years or have reached zero book value. Additionally, HRTC plans to establish an extensive charging network to support the efficient operation of these electric buses.

This move is expected to significantly contribute to reducing carbon emissions in the state while offering a modern and sustainable mode of transportation for both local and long-distance travellers.