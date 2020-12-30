Forest Minister order probe, directs for strict action

Shimla: In a gruesome incident, 421 migratory birds were found dead around Pong Dam Lake wildlife sanctuary.

Deputy Chief Conservator (DCF) Wildlife Hamirpur informed that on 28th December, 2020, the field staff of Dhameta Range has reported the sudden death of four Bar-Headed Geese and one Common Teal in Fatehpur area. Post mortem of the dead birds was done by Veterinary officers at Fatehpur.

In the preliminary findings of the post mortem, poisoning was not suspected, DCF reported and for further investigation samples were sent to Veterinary Laboratory at Shahpur for further testing.

On 29th December, 2020 the field staff of Pong Dam Lake wildlife sanctuary were ordered to search the entire area of the sanctuary for deaths of other migratory birds and 421 migratory birds were found dead in Majhar, Bathari, Sihal, Jagnoli, Chatta, Dhameta and Kuthera areas of wildlife range Dhameta and in Guglara area of Jawali Beat of Wildlife Range Nagrota, DCF further added.

The samples of dead Bar Headed Geese were taken to Veterinary Laboratory, Shahpur for testing. The viscera samples have been prepared at the laboratory and sent to RDDL, Jalandhar and Veterinary College Palampur. Meanwhile, a team of Veterinary Doctors from Kangra will also visit Guglara area today for assessment of ground realities and shall sent samples to IVRI Bareilly, RDDL, Jalandhar and WII Dehradun for further examination.

Forest Youth Services and Sports Minister Rakesh Pathania has cautioned to take strict action for killing migratory birds. Pathania has sought full details on the incident from the officers of the wildlife wing and directed that the causes of death of migratory birds should be ascertained at the earliest. He further directed the higher wildlife officials to go to the site and investigate various aspects of the death of these birds.