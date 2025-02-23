Shimla: The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) is set to strengthen its fleet by adding around 700 new buses, including electric and super luxury coaches, to enhance public transport services in the state. The decision was taken during the 159th meeting of the HRTC Board of Directors, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

The Deputy Chief Minister stated that formalities for purchasing 297 Type-1 electric buses have been completed, and the board has approved sending the matter to the Cabinet for final clearance. These e-buses are expected to be operational within the next four months. Additionally, approval was granted for acquiring 23 more Type-1 electric buses.

The board also reviewed the plan to induct 24 super luxury buses, with the proposal now in its final stage. This proposal will soon be forwarded to the Cabinet for approval. To further strengthen transport services, the board has decided to invite tenders for the purchase of 250 diesel buses with a seating capacity of 37 passengers. Moreover, the re-tendering process for 100 mini-buses will be initiated.

Agnihotri emphasized that these 700 new buses would improve transportation services, particularly benefiting remote villages and facilitating tourism in the state. He noted that HRTC will comply with Central Government directives to phase out 15-year-old diesel buses, which would otherwise reduce the fleet size. However, the new buses will ensure continuity in services.

In addition to expanding the bus fleet, the board approved the procurement of two quick response vehicles and four cranes to enhance operational efficiency.

During the meeting, officials informed that HRTC has generated revenue of approximately ₹70 crore over the past year. HRTC Managing Director Rohan Chand Thakur, who conducted the meeting, stated that further improvements would be made in the corporation’s working system to enhance services and boost revenue generation.