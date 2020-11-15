Shimla: Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal has evinced keen interest to open Badminton Academy in Himachal Pradesh.

Former World Number one badminton player, while interacting with state Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, stated that players from North India went to Hyderabad and Bangalore for coaching whereas; they should get international level coaching in North India itself. Arjuna Awardee Parupalli Kashyap also accompanied Nehwal at Raj Bhavan today.

Nehwal said that coaching was very important for level playing and coaches should be of an international level so that performance could be maintained. She said that most of the players were doing well at the national level but often lag behind at the international level.

Parupalli Kashyap stated that the high altitude of the Himachal Pradesh is perfect to set up a Badminton Academy. He added that many players went abroad for training at high altitude whereas this training could be done in Himachal also as there were plenty of possibilities in the State.

Governor Dattatraya appreciated the idea. He said that youth of the state were very talented and they have qualities of good players. Dattatraya said

“Many times, they do not get proper platform due to lack of facilities and if such talent gets higher-level facilities within the state, then surely they can illuminate the name of the country and the state at the international level”

Earlier, the Governor honoured Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap with a Himachali cap, shawl and presented them Raj Bhavan picture as a memento.

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap also called-on Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.