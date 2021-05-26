Shimla: 21,235 persons of 18-44 years age group have booked scheduled to get Covid vaccination on 27th May, a health department spokesperson said.

The Heath department has established 214 vaccination centers across the State.

“Vaccination would be given only to those who have booked their schedule on the Cowin portal beforehand” Spokesperson said and advised to avoid unnecessary crowd at the centers.

Those who had booked the slot for vaccination were asked to visit center as per their schedule only.

Sr. No. Name of District No. of sessions on 24th May 2021 for 18- 44 years Total appointments booked 1 Bilaspur 12 1200 2 Chamba 16 1520 3 Hamirpur 13 1300 4 Kangra 46 4600 5 Kinnaur 3 300 6 Kullu 14 1400 7 L&S 1 20 8 Mandi 31 3098 9 Shimla 27 2699 10 Sirmour 17 1700 11 Solan 18 1798 12 Una 16 1600 Total 217 21235

A total of 60,210 persons of the age group 18-44 years have been administered the first dose of the vaccine procured by the State from its own resources.

The next date of vaccination for 18-44 years would be 31st May, 2021 and sessions for that day would be published on the CoWIN portal on 29th May, 2021.

As many as 1870977 people have been administered the first dose of Covishield in the State. A total of 23,06,478 doses that have been supplied by the central government have been administered across the State. Out of these 83,614 Health care workers and 80,605 Front line workers have had their first jab. A total of 4,35,501 second doses have been given in the State.

16,46,548 people of 45 plus age group have been covered under the vaccination drive and out of these 3,24,743 persons of more than 45 years of age have been administered second dose.