Shimla: Leaving no stone unturned to ensure party candidate victory in Fatehpur assembly Bye-Election, the state BJP has appointed former party Chief Satpal Satti Coordinator for the election.

BJP State President and MP Suresh Kashyap has also appointed Industry Minister Vikram Thakur as in-charge and Rakesh Pathania Forest, Sports and Youth Services Minister Himachal Pradesh as co in-charge for the Bye-Elections.

Kashyap said that Vikram Thakur and Rakesh Pathania have vast experience in the field of electoral politics, election management and have also played a vital role in the past Panchayati Raj elections.

The state BJP has appointed in-charge for all 64 wards of 4 Municipal Corporations.