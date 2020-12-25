Kullu: Kullu police has booked seven tourist for dancing inside the Atal Rohtang Tunnel on Thursday.

All the tourist from Delhi between the age-group of 19 to 37 years stopped their vehicle right in the middle of the tunnel, played music and danced.

अटल टनल में गाड़ी रोक कर नाचने वाले टूरिस्ट आरोपियों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दायर करके इन्हें गिरफ्तार किया गया है। pic.twitter.com/7cFOA7SGxI — Kullu Police (@PoliceKullu) December 25, 2020

This led to traffic jam inside the tunnel. A commuter recorded the incident and shared the video with the Kullu police after which the police arrested them.

According to Bhuntar police, an FIR has been registered against them under section 188, 270, 34 of IPC.