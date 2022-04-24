Shimla: Senior BJP leaders and Cabinet Ministers Govind Thakur and Rakesh Pathania on Saturday blamed Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for issuing misleading and nefarious statements in a desperate attempt to remain in news.

In a statement issued here, cabinet ministers termed the allegations of Sukhu that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was a remote-controlled CM was baseless and uncalled for. Minister said

“Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is a senior leader of the Party enjoying full faith and benevolence of the Central leadership.”

“Party has reposed full faith in him and the State under his leadership was forging ahead on the path of progress and prosperity,” ministers further added.

BJP leaders claimed that the Congress party has lost its credibility and the faith of the people throughout the country. BJP ministers commented

“Electorates have completely rejected the Congress in the State as well in the country and after the demise of the senior Congress leader Shri Virbhadra Singh, all the Congress leaders were desperately trying to fit into his shoes.”

Terming state Congress a leaderless, issueless and directionless party, Govind Thakur and Rakesh Pathania said that the people of the State would give them a befitting reply in the general elections slated for November this year.

The Minister also advised the former state Congress president to focus on his own party. They claimed that the BJP and its leadership were capable enough to manage things on their own.