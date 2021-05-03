Kullu: In an unusual incident, a local deity in the Kullu district reached DC, office and demanded the district administration to reopen the temples. The deity, Shaila Devta Bhramha via his priest warned of dire consequences if the district administration refused to do so.

According to the reports, the local deity was not happy with the decision of state government to close all temples due to massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave. To convey his message, the deity along with priests and kardars reached the DC office on Monday morning.

The deity via his priest said that temples should not remain closed. He said that god will take care of the virus and there is no need to worry.

The deity said that Kushtu Kahika should be organised in Dhalpur

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kullu Dr Amit Guleria along with other officals tried to calm down the deity and his followers. He said that the deity has expressed displeasure with state government’s decision to close the temples. The deity and his followers were assured of positive action.