Solan: In order to encourage excellence in research, Solan based privately funded Shoolini University has come up with an idea to encourage its faculty as it has established an annual reward fund of Rs 10 lakh.

The money will be awarded to faculty members for their outstanding research work and research achievements.

In this year, six faculty members have been selected for the cash award for different categories.

Dr. Amrit Pal Singh, Assistant Professor from Advanced School of Chemical Sciences along with his research collaborators at Linkoping University, Sweden have identified an organic polymer that can possibly replace expensive platinum in hydrogen fuel cells. This work was published in journal “Advanced Energy Materials” with impact factor of 26. It is considered a truly path breaking research and achievement and is going to impact future research on hydrogen fuel cells.

Dr. Gaurav Sharma, Associate Professor from Advanced School of Chemical Sciences, of Shoolini University have been short listed as one of the highly cited researchers in the list published by Web of Science. He has been given the cash award for his big achievement.

Stanford University had conducted a study to identify the top two per cent Scientists of the world and has published a list of 16000 such Scientists in Journal PLoS Biology in 2020. Dr. Pradeep Singh, Dr. Pankaj Raizada, Dr. Joydeep Das and Dr. Amit Kumar all from Shoolini University’s Advanced School of Chemical Sciences have been shortlisted among the top two per cent Scientists of the world.

Chancellor Prof P.K Khosla revealed that the Shoolini University is creating more categories of outstanding researchers based on the quality and number of research publications and the same will announced shortly.

