Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has recorded 220 new Covid positive cases on Wednesday and 6 Covid patients have also lost their lives.

Kangra District has reported 40 new positive cases, while Solan 38 and Shimla district has recorded 31 new virus cases. Chmaba and Mandi districts have recorded 27 each cases, Hamirpur 15, Bilapsur 13, Sirmour 12, Una 10, Lahaul-Spiti 4 and Kinnaur district has 3 new positive virus cases. Kullu, which was once a one of the worst affected district in the state has reported zero case today.

755 Covid patients have also recovered today further push down the Active Caseload. The state has 2,796 active virus cases as of now.

State has also reported 6 COVID deaths of which 2 each deaths have been reported in Kangra, Mandi and Shimla districts. Total COVID deaths have reached to 919 in the state.

So far Himachal Pradesh has reported 55,114 total positive cases of which 51,351 have recovered. State has also improved on testing front as well and till now 7,61,753 person have been tested for the COVID-19, which is around 10 percent of total population of the state.