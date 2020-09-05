Shimla: To keep check on fake degree, Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission is introducing an online management system.

Online system will detect fake degrees and irregularities in private educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh, said newly appointed Chairman of Commission Maj Gen (retd) Atul Kaushik.

The state government had already approved to introduce the system. online management system would provide real-time data on the academic courses offered, fee structure, student strength and the profile of the faculty.

In case of any violation, the system would generate an alert, Chairman further elaborated.

Maj Gen Kaushik said that the commission has received about 150 complaints in the past three weeks.

Chairman also assured to work on to bail out the genuine students of Manav Bharti University, which is in centre of controversy for issuing fake degrees. He revealed that the Commission has sent a proposal seeking appointment of an administrator to run the university.

The Regulatory commission has suggested the state government to facilitate a lateral admission of first and second-year students pursuing various courses in the Manav Bharti University to other institutions to save their career.