Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) has refuted allegations that posts are being abolished within the Board. Spokesperson Anurag Parashar clarified that no positions have been scrapped and that the Board is merely rationalizing certain categories of posts in line with directions from the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Parashar stated that the Commission had instructed the Board to reduce its salary and pension expenditures, which are the highest in the country at Rs. 2.50 per unit. Given its role in determining electricity tariffs, the Commission has been continuously reviewing the financial situation of the Board and has advised cost-cutting measures to prevent further financial strain. “Certain posts are being rationalized, not abolished. Recruitments for these posts will be carried out in the future as per requirement,” he said.

He further explained that the Board now primarily functions as a power distribution company, ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers across the state. Despite this, the generation wing still has 2,161 posts, including 148 Junior Engineers (JE), 102 Sub-Divisional Officers (SDO), 19 Executive Engineers, six Superintendent Engineers, and one Chief Engineer, even though power generation is no longer the Board’s core responsibility. Additionally, there are seven Civil SDOs, 30 Civil JEs, 15 Electrical SDOs, 16 Electrical JEs, and one post each of Executive Engineer (Electric) and Superintendent Engineer (Electric).

Parashar also highlighted that certain redundant positions—such as Mistry, DG Operator, Welder, Telephone Attendant, Gauge Reader, Cook, and Ferro Printer—would be phased out and replaced with T-Mat positions in the Board’s interest.

Reaffirming the Board’s commitment to its workforce, the spokesperson said that employees and officers are the backbone of the organization. He noted that Rs. 134 crore had been disbursed in the last two months alone as Dearness Allowance (DA) and revised pay scale arrears for employees and pensioners. “Such a significant amount has not been released in years. However, without necessary financial reforms, the Board’s fiscal health could deteriorate further, making it difficult to pay arrears in the future,” he warned.

The statement comes amid growing concerns from employee organizations regarding job security and financial stability within the HPSEBL. While the Board maintains that its measures are essential for long-term sustainability, opposition from employee groups indicates ongoing friction over workforce policies.