Shimla: Amidst the rising cases of Coronavirus, the Shimla administration has ordered to close the non-essential shops on Sunday.

Administration taken decision following the large number of Covid-19 positive cases being reported daily in the district. From last 4 days district has reported about 750 cases. Rampur, Rohru, Jubbal Kotkhai, Kumarsen region are worse affected.

Shimla administration has sought full cooperation from the general public and also cautioned to take strict action against violators.

Residents have welcomed the administration’s move. Some are demanding complete lockdown to stop the virus from further spreading.