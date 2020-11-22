Shimla: Following sharp spike in the corona virus cases in the state, the Himachal Pradesh government is launching ‘Him Suraksha’, an Active Case Finding Campaign, from November 25. Health workers will go door-to-door to identify and collect information on symptoms of COVID-19, tuberculosis, leprosy and non-communicable diseases such as sugar and blood pressure, and provide appropriate treatment.

Secretary Health Amitabh Awasthi on Saturday said that the State Government was fully equipped to deal with the corona pandemic and the Health Department has adequate ventilators, pulse oximeters, oxygen cylinders and storage of essential medicines.

Awasthi said it was being ensured that all needed facilities were being made available to those in home isolation. “At the time of sending a person to home isolation, a kit containing all required medicines and a pulse oximeter are being provided as per the requirement,” Secretary Health said.

“A person can check his oxygen level himself using a pulse oximeter, and if any deficiency is found in it or any symptom of corona is found, then the person is advised to provide information to the health worker in time so that proper treatment can be provided to him”, Awasthi further added.

Secretary Health said that ventilators were available in appropriate quantity in the state and had been installed in various hospitals of the state.