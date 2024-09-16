In Himachal Pradesh, more than eight lakh vehicle challans issued under the Motor Vehicles Act remain unpaid, leading to mounting concerns for the police department. These pending challans, accumulated over the years 2022, 2023, and 2024, are yet to be cleared by vehicle owners. The police have now issued strict warnings to those who have failed to pay, cautioning that consequences may include vehicle seizures, hefty fines, or even court appearances.

The police have observed that many vehicle owners continue to ignore challans even after receiving notices. “We’ve found that many violators are unaware of the legal consequences of not paying their challans, which is why they delay payment. In some cases, a single vehicle has racked up five to ten unpaid challans,” said a police official. Often, vehicle owners only become aware of the pending dues when they attempt to sell their vehicles or receive a summons from the court.

Another issue adding to the backlog is the incorrect or unregistered mobile numbers of vehicle owners in the state. Since police now issue online challans for offenses like illegal parking or speeding, those with outdated contact information may not receive alerts about their violations. This has led to thousands of vehicle owners remaining uninformed for years about their pending dues.

The police department has advised vehicle owners to update their mobile numbers and take action on any pending challans to avoid legal repercussions. Despite multiple reminders, many continue to neglect their obligations, pushing the department to consider stricter enforcement measures. With such a large number of pending challans, authorities are keen on resolving the issue before it spirals further.

The police have appealed to the public to ensure compliance with traffic rules and settle outstanding challans at the earliest to avoid facing severe penalties.