Shimla: With no letup in the sudden spurt of COVID cases, Himachal witnessed a record 22 deaths in a single day on Monday. Shimla district alone recorded a highest 12 deaths in a single day.

The tally of the infected persons has mounted to 34,781, and now active cases stands at 6,680. 785 patients also recovered from the virus.

Shimla district reported maximum 12 COVID deaths of 12 fatalities. Three Covid patients each died in Mandi and Kangra districts, 2 in Bilaspur and one each in Solan and Kullu. So far 550 patients have died from the COVID.

The highest number of 90 cases was reported in Solan, Kangra 88, Mandi 69, Kullu 60, Shimla 40, Una 33, Hamirpur 30, Bilaspur 17, Lahaul-Spiti 14, Sirmaur 7 and Chamba found 6 positive cases.

State has conducted COVID test on 4,90,994 and out of these 4,55,796 have bene found negative, while 23 patients have migrated out from the state.

Amidst the sharp spike in the COVID cases, the state Cabinet has imposed restriction on movement and gathering including night curfew in four districts. Cabinet has decided to impose night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am in the districts of Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Kullu from 24 November to 15 December.

Government also restrict attendance of Class-III and IV government employees to 50 percent and closed government educational institutions till 31st December.