Shimla: Passengers had a narrow escape, when a rail car derailed on the world heritage Kalka-Shimla, near Barog on Thursday morning.

According to reports, a rail car carrying nine passengers derailed near the Barog railway station around 7.45 am, however it stopped after some distance without overturning saving the lives of the passenger.

As per its daily 5.00 am schedule, the rail car was bound for Shimla from Kalka and had been running for a long time.

A railway official said that the cause of the derailment is yet to be ascertained and is a matter of investigation.

However, after preliminary findings, have ruled out the possibility of high speed to be the cause of the accident, as high speed could have resulted in a major accident.

The rail car with a capacity of 15 passengers had nine passengers travelling when the accident occurred.

The railway officials made arrangements to ensure the passengers reach their respective destinations.