Shimla: With the sudden spurt in Covid-19 cases in Himachal, the state government has decided to impose restrictions on movement and gathering including night curfew in four districts.

During the cabinet meeting held here today, it was decided to impose night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am in the districts of Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Kullu from 24 November to 15 December.

These four districts have recently witnessed surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Cabinet also decided to restrict attendance of Class-III and IV government employees to 50 percent and 50 percent employees would attend office for three days and remaining 50 percent for next three days till 31 December, 2020.

The Cabinet also decided that all the social/ political/cultural/sports gatherings in open areas would be restricted to 200 persons with social distancing.

It also decided that fine of Rs 1000 be imposed for not wearing face mask in public places.

All the buses in the state would ply with 50 percent of occupancy till 15 December.

It decided to hold the elections to the newly constituted Municipal Corporations of Mandi, Solan and Palampur with the elections of Dharamshala Municipal Corporation in the month of March or April next year.

The Cabinet decided to locate headquarter of one Platoon of Home Guards Volunteers at Kaza in Lahaul- Spiti district, so that Home Guard volunteers were readily available to the local authorities to meet the any eventuality.