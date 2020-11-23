Shimla: Emphasizing the role of the 7 Morcha (wing) and 12 Prakosht (cell) of the party, BJP state incharge Avinash Rai Khanna said that they would play a vital role in ‘Mission Repeat-2022.

He said this while addressing a virtual meeting held today to chalk out the roadmap for ‘Mission Repeat-2022’ which was discussed extensively with the State president Suresh Kashyap, state co-incharge Sanjay Tandon and organizational secretary Pawan Rana, along with all the heads of the Morchas and Prakoshts.

He said that at all booth level the Morchas and Prakoshts will be formed in near future to work with the core working group of BJP.

He also took feedback from the party workers of the Morchas and Prakosht.

“In the forthcoming elections the Youth Morcha will appoint 20 youths at each booth. Similarly, the Kisan Morcha will appoint 15 Kisan Prahari and women Morcha will associate 20 women. This art of booth management of the BJP will benefit the party to achieve the target of Mission Repeat,” he said.

The party workers at the booth level will sensitize the people about the various schemes of the Central government and state government that has benefitted the masses, he said.

During the meeting it was revealed that around 150 farmers were being benefitted from the ‘Kissan Samman Nidhi’, which is a testimony that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is working for the upliftment of the farmers.