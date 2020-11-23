Shimla: Following spike in the COVID-19 cases, Himachal Pradesh Cabinet decided to close all government educational institutions till 31st December, 2020 for students. The state Cabinet, however, allowed to commence online classes from 26th November, 2020.

As per the Cabinet decision, teachers would continue to work from home till further orders. Offices of High Schools, Senior Secondary Schools and Colleges would function with effect from 26th November, 2020. Principals would be at liberty to call faculty members as per local requirement.

The Jai Ram Thakur led Cabinet also decided that winter closing Institutions would remain closed from 1st January to 12th February, 2021. However, online studies would continue even during the winter time. Session would be extended in case of winter closing schools and students of classes 1st to 4th and classes 6th and 7th would be promoted as per the provision of RTE, 2009. As the students of the winter closing schools/ colleges would not be attending the classes, therefore winter vacation 2021-22 would be allowed to the teachers posted in winter closing institutions.

The Cabinet also decided to conduct final examination for class 5th and 8th, 9th & 11th simultaneously for winter and summer closing schools in March 2021. Board Exams for 10th and 12th classes would be conducted in March 2021 together for winter and summer closing schools with 30 percent relaxation in syllabus already carried out by HP Board of School Education.