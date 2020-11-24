Shimla: Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today flagged off the two sweeping machines under Shimla Smart City for maintaining cleanliness in Shimla town.

The machines have been manufactured by Dulevo, Italy and have been supplied by M/s Lion Services Limited, New Delhi.

The sweeping machines are of different sizes for optimal utilization in the streets of Shimla City. The cost of these machines is Rs. 2.41 crore and Rs 1.81 crore respectively.

DULEVO 6000

Self Propelled /Mechanical Suction

machine fitted with BS VI compliant engine.

• GPS enabled .

• 4 sweeping brushes

Front

brush extendable with 180 degrees tilt.

• Rear Wandering vacuum /suction Hose • Has Water tank of Capacity 400 litres.

In addition, Shimla Smart City Ltd. has also funded the Consumables and spares for a period of one year and Standard Workshop tools aggregating to Rs. 1,29,81,432.

The machines are Self Propelled /Mechanical Suction machine fitted with BS VI compliant engine. The machines are GPS enabled for effective monitoring of the route of the vehicles. The capacity of hopper of large machine is 6.2 cum and that of small Machine is 3.3 cum. Machines are equipped with 4 sweeping brushes and its tank can store 400 litre water. Machines can sweep 6-10 km per hours.

Sweeping Machines are already operating in Cities, viz., Chandigarh, Mohali, Indore, Ranchi, Patna, Kohima, Chindwara, Bhubhneshwar, Faridabad, Noida etc from about last five years.