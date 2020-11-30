Shimla: Contrary to the medical fraternity advocating people to visit Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in case of emergency, the Himachal health minister Rajiv Saizal will be holding a press conference at the hospital premises.

This also comes at the time of pandemic, when the state government has recently capped the gathering of people upto 50 persons from the earlier 100 persons.

File Photo: IGMC

It has also raised serious concerns of the media persons, who are worried of events that is bound to their lives at risk.

Neither the centre nor the state government has declared media persons as Corono warriors.

Shimla district is amongst the four districts of Himachal that has witnessed sudden spurt of Covid cases recently.

It’s worth to mention that state has witnessed highest spike in a day of 1026 cases on Sunday and Shimla district alone has highest 398 cases out of it.