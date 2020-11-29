Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has recorded highest single day spike of 1026 COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday.

Shimla district recorded highest 398 positive COVID cases, while Mandi 161 and Kullu district tested 120 positive cases. Solan 81, Kangra 79, Bilaspur 45, Una 41, Hamirpur 36, Kinnaur 33, Lahaul-Spiti 17, Chamba 10 and Sirmour district reported 5 positive cases.

State has total 40,003 positive cases of which 8,644 cases are active and 30,693 patients have recovered.

Himachal Pradesh has also reported 12 COVID-19 deaths. As per report, 3 deaths each have been reported from Mandi and Kullu districts, 2 deaths each have been reported from Kangra and Shimla districts while one death each has been reported from Chamba and Hamirpur districts. Now total death from the virus are 625 in the state.

Total 525941 persons have been tested for Covid-19 in the state till Sunday of which 485245 persons have been tested negative while results of 693 samples are awaited.