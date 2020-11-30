Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has improved the Ease of Doing Business by 10 rank and now placed at 7th rank in the country.

The State has also improved its implementation score from 65.48 percent in 2017-18 to 94.13 percent in 2019 and also emerged as fastest growing state in the Ease of Doing Business. The State has emerged as the leading Hill State and aspiring leader and recognized for regulatory change.

The State has also topped in the ranking done by NITI Aayog as regards efforts being made to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

In order to turn the educated youth from job seekers to job creator and to give support to the ‘Startup’ and ‘innovative projects’ in the state and to provide skills to the youth and potential investors to develop entrepreneurship “Chief Minister’s Startup/Innovation Projects/New Industries Scheme” has been started.

Till date, about 100 people have benefitted from this scheme in the State, with an expenditure of Rs. 1,69,52,648.

The state government has also endeavoured to strengthen the industries sector. To provide impetus to sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development in the state, the State Government organised Rising Himachal- Global Investors’ Meet in 2019, which government claimed to get an estimated investment worth 96,721 crore and 703 MoUs were signed. Buoyant with the response, the State Government is aiming to organise another ground breaking ceremony on the occasion of three years of completion of the State government.

To make Himachal an ideal destination for investment, the State Government is making all out efforts to strengthen the industries sector, as industry plays a pivotal role in the sustainable development.