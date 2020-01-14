Himachali Khichdi enters Guinness World Records

Tourism Department cooked 1995 kg Khichdi at Tattapani

Tattapani/Sunni: Himachali traditional Khichdi, prepared on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sakranti, entered in the Guinness World Records. The Tourism Department and Shimla based Durga Devi Behari Lal Trust Charitable Trust cooked 1995 kg Khichadi at Tattapani. The earlier record under this title was 918.8 kg.

Khichdi was weighed in front of Rishi Nath, representative of the Guinness Book of World Records. Nath announced that the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation has set a World record by cooking 1995 kg Khichdi in a single utensil.

25 chefs, led by Chief Chef NL Sharma, prepared the khichdi in five hours. 405 kg rice, 190 kg pulses, 90 kg ghee, 55 kg spices and 1100 litres of water were used to make the khichdi.

The utensil of 7×4 feet in radius was used to cook the Khichdi, Director Tourism and Aviation Yunus said and further added that the event was aimed at bringing Tattapani on the World tourism map.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who also witnessed the event, said that today Tattapani has made a history. Chief Minister announced to honour the Chefs who cooked this world record dish.

Makar Sakranti festival celebrated in the Tattapani every year. Peoples from all walks of life visit Tattapani to have a holy dip in the hot water springs as a tradition.