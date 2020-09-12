DSP Probationer Pranav Chauhan and Sub Inspector Navneet Saini adjudged overall best

Daroh/Kangra: The state government is shifting Armed Police and Training Headquarter from Shimla to Palampur. The State CM, while speaking at a passing Out Parade of the Deputy Superintendent of Police probationers (12th Batch) and Sub Inspector Probationers (8th Batch) at Himachal Pradesh Police Training College Daroh in Kangra district today, said that for effective functioning of Police department, it has also decided to operate post of DIG Intelligence from Dharamshala.

The Chief Minister asked young police officers to become role model for the society and the younger generation. He said

“working in the Police Force can be challenging but is also a rewarding career with lot of chances to make a difference within the community”

Jai Ram Thakur said that society has great expectation from the Police and each and every police personnel must ensure that they work as per the expectation of the people.

Chief Minister announced to expedite the recruitment of 1000 posts of Police Constables in the State. The state government has already approved the recruitment.

He also announced Rs 10 crore per year for the next five years to the Police Training College Daroh for developing and strengthening better infrastructure in the College. He also announced opening of ASP Office at Nurpur.

Jai Ram Thakur also inaugurated a residential building of the trainees constructed by spending an amount of Rs 1.75 crore.

He also announced Rs 1,37,80,650 from Disaster Management Fund to the Police Force for under taking required works and activities.

Chief Minister also distributed prizes to the best probationers on the occasion. DSP Probationer Pranav Chauhan was adjudged as overall best amongst DSP Probationers and Sub Inspector Navneet Saini was adjudged overall best amongst Sub Inspector Probationers.