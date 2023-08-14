Shimla is grappling with a heart-wrenching tragedy as a Summerhill Shiv temple succumbed to the destructive force of a landslide on the sacred day of Sawan Monday. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with fears of numerous lives being buried beneath the rubble. Rescue operations are in full swing, with time being of the essence in the face of this dire situation.

The temple, which stood as a symbol of devotion and tranquillity, tragically fell victim to the fury of a landslide, leaving a path of devastation in its wake. The incident unfolded on Sawan Monday, a significant day for worshippers who had flocked to the temple for prayers and blessings.

Rescue teams have been mobilized to the scene, their efforts marked by urgency and determination. The collapse of the temple has triggered a race against time as responders work tirelessly to locate and save any individuals who may be trapped underneath the debris. The situation remains precarious, with the ongoing risk of further landslides adding complexity to the rescue efforts.

Shimla’s Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi confirming not only the temple’s tragic collapse but also the potential threat to surrounding structures. The incident underscores the unpredictable nature of natural disasters and the necessity for swift action and preparedness.