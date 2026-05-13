The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday announced the Class 12 board examination results for 2026, with the overall pass percentage recorded at 85.20 per cent. The results are now available on the official portals, including CBSE Results Portal and CBSE Official Website.

This year, 17,80,365 students registered for the examination, while 17,68,968 students appeared. Out of them, 15,07,109 students successfully cleared the Class 12 board examinations.

The overall pass percentage has witnessed a decline compared to last year. In 2025, the pass percentage stood at 88.39 per cent, whereas this year it dropped to 85.20 per cent, marking a decrease of 3.19 percentage points.

Girls once again outperformed boys in the examinations. According to CBSE data, girls recorded a pass percentage higher than boys by 6.73 percentage points.

Among all regions, Trivandrum recorded the highest pass percentage at 95.62 per cent, while Prayagraj reported the lowest at 72.43 per cent.

The results trend over the last few years shows fluctuations in overall performance. The pass percentage was 87.98 per cent in 2024, 87.33 per cent in 2023, 92.71 per cent in 2022, and 99.37 per cent in 2021 during the pandemic period.

Students can also access their marksheets through DigiLocker and UMANG.

To download the result, students need to visit the official result portal and click on the “Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) 2026” link. Candidates must enter their roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth and security pin before submitting the details. The digital marksheet will then appear on the screen for download.

Meanwhile, CBSE has announced that the supplementary examination for Class 12 students will be conducted on July 15, 2026. The examination will be held on a single day. Students who passed the examination but wish to improve their score in one subject will be eligible to appear. Candidates placed in the compartment category in 2026 and 2025 can also apply for the supplementary examination.