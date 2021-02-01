New Delhi: The Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament today, which is the first budget of this new decade and also a digital one in the backdrop of unprecedented COVID-19 crisis.

Laying a vision for AatmaNirbhar Bharat, Finance Minister said “this is an expression of 130 crore Indians who have full confidence in their capabilities and skills.”

Finance Minister claimed that Budget proposals will further strengthen the Sankalp of Nation First, Doubling Farmer’s Income, Strong Infrastructure, Healthy India, Good Governance, Opportunities for youth, Education for All, Women Empowerment, and Inclusive Development among others.

Key Highlights of the Budget