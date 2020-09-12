BJP will donate Artificial limbs and equipment to 70 Divyang on PM’s 70th birthday: Kashyap

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh BJP celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Birthday on 17th September as ‘Seva Week’.

Seva Week will be celebrated in the entire state from 14 – 20 September 2020. State BJP has named State Vice-President Ram Singh in-charge of the program.

State BJP president Suresh Kashyap revealed that the BJP will donate artificial organ and equipment to at least 70 Divyang in each constituency. Kashyap said

“poor brothers and sisters will be provided looking glasses as needed and fruits will be distributed in each district, following the guidelines of Covid-19 in the poor township and hospitals”

BJYM will organize blood donation camps and will be resolved to evaluate programs and environmental protection on each booth. Party will also run cleanliness campaigns in each district.

The BJP President said that 70 large virtual conferences will be organized through the webinar on the personality and qualities of the Prime Minister. In these conferences, the intellectual and enlightened citizens of the society will be made aware. Keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation in the state. An exhibition of 70 slides related to the prime minister will be propagated and composed through social media.