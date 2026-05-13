Governor Urges Universities, Youth to Lead Fuel Conservation Movement in Himachal

Amid growing global energy concerns linked to the ongoing West Asia crisis, Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta announced a series of fuel-saving measures at Lok Bhavan and declared it a special “Fuel Conservation Zone.”

Calling the initiative a symbol of national responsibility and collective effort, the Governor said the measures were in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of self-reliance, austerity and fuel conservation during challenging times.

Under the new measures, every Sunday will now be observed as a “Petrol-Free Sunday” at Lok Bhavan. No official vehicle will use petrol or diesel on Sundays and official work will instead be carried out through video conferencing or by combining travel plans to minimise fuel use.

The Governor also directed an immediate 50 per cent reduction in the number of vehicles in his official convoy. He said unnecessary travel by government officials should be avoided and official meetings would increasingly be conducted online to cut down fuel consumption.

In another major decision, Governor Gupta announced that he would stop using the state government helicopter for official travel until the West Asia crisis eases and fuel prices stabilise. He said it would not be appropriate to use a highly fuel-consuming mode of transport at a time when the nation is focusing on conservation.

As Chancellor of all state universities in Himachal Pradesh, the Governor appealed to Vice Chancellors to launch fuel and energy-saving initiatives on campuses. He urged educational institutions to encourage teachers, staff and students to adopt carpooling, cycling and public transport.

He also asked students to take the lead in spreading awareness about fuel conservation in colleges, hostels and local communities. Universities, he said, should not only teach conservation but also practice it in daily life.

The Governor appealed to people, especially the youth, to actively participate in nation-building and adopt habits that help reduce fuel consumption. He encouraged citizens to use public transport, share vehicles, walk short distances and prefer bicycles whenever possible.

Governor Gupta also promoted the “Vocal for Local” campaign and urged people to buy local products, handicrafts and Indian-made goods instead of imported items. He further appealed to citizens to choose domestic tourism over foreign holidays.

Highlighting the tourism potential of Himachal Pradesh, he said the state is among India’s leading tourist destinations because of its natural beauty, spiritual places and adventure tourism opportunities. Supporting domestic tourism, he added, would strengthen the Indian economy and create employment opportunities at the local level.

The Governor said India’s strength during difficult times has always been unity and collective effort and expressed confidence that Himachal Pradesh would continue contributing towards the national interest through responsible public participation and discipline.